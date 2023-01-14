Stock Of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Jumped By 9.83 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply an increase of 4.53% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The VIRI share’s 52-week high remains $9.11, putting it -3153.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $5.23M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 303.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

After registering a 4.53% upside in the last session, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2900 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 4.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.53%, and 9.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.37%. Short interest in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Virios Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) shares are -94.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.54% against 4.60%.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Virios Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Virios Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 5.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.83% of the shares at 17.73% float percentage. In total, 16.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Masters Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 3.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.24 million shares, or about 1.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.02 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.22 million shares. This is just over 1.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 36260.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 13796.0.