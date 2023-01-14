STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Surged -5.40% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.50, to imply an increase of 3.13% or $2.2 in intraday trading. The STAA share’s 52-week high remains $112.27, putting it -54.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.35. The company has a valuation of $3.39B, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 729.50K shares over the past 3 months.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

After registering a 3.13% upside in the last session, STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 73.61 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 3.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.75%, and 17.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.36%. Short interest in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) saw shorts transact 3.12 million shares and set a 5.13 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing STAAR Surgical Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares are -5.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.38% against -2.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.00% this quarter before falling -21.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $64.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $71.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59 million and $63.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.80% before jumping 13.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 301.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

STAA Dividends

STAAR Surgical Company has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. STAAR Surgical Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

STAAR Surgical Company insiders hold 0.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.41% of the shares at 101.07% float percentage. In total, 100.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Broadwood Capital, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.59 million shares (or 17.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $622.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.6 million shares, or about 11.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $405.75 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1.49 million shares. This is just over 3.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.43 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 103.35 million.