Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Up 4.84% YTD

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s traded shares stood at 0.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply a decrease of -2.99% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SOND share’s 52-week high remains $10.88, putting it -736.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $279.10M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 888.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

After registering a -2.99% downside in the last session, Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4200 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.56%, and -5.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.84%. Short interest in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) saw shorts transact 13.05 million shares and set a 5.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.42, implying an increase of 61.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.75 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOND has been trading -207.69% off suggested target high and -111.54% from its likely low.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonder Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares are 27.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.67% against 15.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 101.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $122.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $146.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $67.45 million and $86.66 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 82.10% before jumping 68.80% in the following quarter.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Sonder Holdings Inc. insiders hold 27.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.83% of the shares at 67.48% float percentage. In total, 48.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 17.09 million shares (or 7.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC with 15.86 million shares, or about 7.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $16.5 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 5.97 million shares. This is just over 2.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.91 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 6.49 million.