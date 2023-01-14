Should Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) Rally After -107.12% Drop From High?

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.66, to imply a decrease of -1.27% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The NRIX share’s 52-week high remains $24.15, putting it -107.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.52. The company has a valuation of $531.23M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 378.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

After registering a -1.27% downside in the last session, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.90 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.39%, and -3.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.19%. Short interest in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) saw shorts transact 4.97 million shares and set a 10.92 days time to cover.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nurix Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) shares are -29.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.67% against 4.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 61.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $17.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.3 million.

NRIX Dividends

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nurix Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 3.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.45% of the shares at 104.94% float percentage. In total, 101.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.62 million shares (or 9.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 3.88 million shares, or about 8.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $49.19 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.94 million shares. This is just over 4.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.79 million, or 3.80% of the shares, all valued at about 22.68 million.