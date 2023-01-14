Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) Added 28.63 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.04, to imply a decrease of -0.41% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The SRRK share’s 52-week high remains $21.90, putting it -81.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.32. The company has a valuation of $624.64M, with an average of 0.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 239.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SRRK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.57.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

After registering a -0.41% downside in the last session, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.43 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -0.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.63%, and 42.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.04%. Short interest in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) saw shorts transact 2.57 million shares and set a 12.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.57, implying an increase of 46.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRRK has been trading -165.78% off suggested target high and 16.94% from its likely low.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Scholar Rock Holding Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) shares are 50.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.98% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.20% this quarter before falling -181.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 76.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.05 million and $33.19 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation insiders hold 2.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.11% of the shares at 98.94% float percentage. In total, 96.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artal Group S.A. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.75 million shares (or 16.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $105.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.32 million shares, or about 14.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $88.1 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 3.3 million shares. This is just over 6.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.73 million, or 3.35% of the shares, all valued at about 20.81 million.