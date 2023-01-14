Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) Expected To Grow By 79.42% Or More

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply an increase of 2.88% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The STSA share’s 52-week high remains $8.08, putting it -655.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $33.96M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 807.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

After registering a 2.88% upside in the last session, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1300 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.30%, and 29.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.89%. Short interest in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 1.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.20, implying an increase of 79.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STSA has been trading -1488.79% off suggested target high and 6.54% from its likely low.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) shares are -76.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.86% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.50% this quarter before jumping 34.70% for the next one.

STSA Dividends

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 10.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.87% of the shares at 92.53% float percentage. In total, 82.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.91 million shares (or 17.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Commodore Capital, LP with 3.71 million shares, or about 11.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.97 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.51 million shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 0.52 million.