Ontrak Inc.’s (NASDAQ: OTRK) Stock Rises 0.27 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.57, to imply an increase of 0.27% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The OTRK share’s 52-week high remains $4.49, putting it -687.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $15.60M, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 264.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ontrak Inc. (OTRK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OTRK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.71.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

After registering a 0.27% upside in the last session, Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7300 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 51.47%, and 42.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.11%. Short interest in Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw shorts transact 1.08 million shares and set a 4.63 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 77.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTRK has been trading -338.6% off suggested target high and -338.6% from its likely low.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.50% this quarter before jumping 5.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -82.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.89 million and $10.33 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -81.10% before dropping -71.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -71.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

OTRK Dividends

Ontrak Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ontrak Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Ontrak Inc. insiders hold 38.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.60% of the shares at 22.00% float percentage. In total, 13.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Russell Investments Group, Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.45 million shares (or 5.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.28 million shares, or about 1.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.29 million.

We also have Russell Investment Funds-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Russell Investment Funds-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.