NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Has Decreased By -70.53 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply an increase of 6.06% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The NRXP share’s 52-week high remains $4.79, putting it -242.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $89.80M, with average of 358.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NRXP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

After registering a 6.06% upside in the last session, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4100 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 6.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.69%, and 27.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.13%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.25, implying an increase of 56.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NRXP has been trading -221.43% off suggested target high and -42.86% from its likely low.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) shares are 155.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.04% against 11.60%.

NRXP Dividends

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 43.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.27% of the shares at 11.08% float percentage. In total, 6.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.09 million shares (or 1.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.65 million shares, or about 0.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.39 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.7 million shares. This is just over 1.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.35 million, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about 0.21 million.