Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.24, to imply an increase of 4.30% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SMFL share’s 52-week high remains $3.25, putting it -1254.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $7.68M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 120.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

After registering a 4.30% upside in the last session, Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2500 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 4.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.00%, and -22.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.13%. Short interest in Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) saw shorts transact 1.1 million shares and set a 7.07 days time to cover.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Smart for Life Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) shares are -47.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.67% against 1.80%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $9.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.6 million.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Smart for Life Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Smart for Life Inc. insiders hold 40.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.88% of the shares at 1.48% float percentage. In total, 0.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87186.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 32342.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $17296.0.