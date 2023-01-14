Now Is The Time To Build A Position In PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.48, to imply an increase of 7.61% or $2.58 in intraday trading. The PRCT share’s 52-week high remains $52.40, putting it -43.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.38. The company has a valuation of $1.59B, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 321.91K shares over the past 3 months.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) trade information

After registering a 7.61% upside in the last session, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.76 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 7.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.29%, and -18.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.18%. Short interest in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) saw shorts transact 3.0 million shares and set a 7.94 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) shares are 7.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.48% against 0.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.70% this quarter before falling -19.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 96.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $17.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.67 million and $10.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 99.40% before jumping 91.60% in the following quarter.

PRCT Dividends

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s Major holders

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation insiders hold 3.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.80% of the shares at 79.66% float percentage. In total, 76.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CPMG INC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.92 million shares (or 24.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $356.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.98 million shares, or about 13.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $195.65 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port holds roughly 1.63 million shares. This is just over 3.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.2 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 39.13 million.