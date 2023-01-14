Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.59, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The GMDA share’s 52-week high remains $4.72, putting it -196.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $122.46M, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 522.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the last session, Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6400 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.77%, and 22.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.26%. Short interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw shorts transact 3.22 million shares and set a 5.43 days time to cover.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gamida Cell Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares are -18.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.37% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.10% this quarter before jumping 48.10% for the next one.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Gamida Cell Ltd. insiders hold 19.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.28% of the shares at 24.01% float percentage. In total, 19.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.63 million shares (or 7.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP with 2.17 million shares, or about 3.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.85 million.

We also have Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio holds roughly 1.67 million shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.5 million, or 2.50% of the shares, all valued at about 2.5 million.