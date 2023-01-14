Now Is The Time To Build A Position In EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA)

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.16, to imply an increase of 24.86% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The EUDA share’s 52-week high remains $10.50, putting it -386.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $49.12M, with an average of 46040.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 377.43K shares over the past 3 months.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) trade information

After registering a 24.86% upside in the last session, EUDA Health Holdings Limited (EUDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.2900 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 24.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.71%, and 35.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.09%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

EUDA Dividends

EUDA Health Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EUDA Health Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.