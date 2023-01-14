Now Is The Time To Build A Position In cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply an increase of 17.83% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The YCBD share’s 52-week high remains $1.30, putting it -282.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $20.37M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 239.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for cbdMD Inc. (YCBD), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YCBD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

After registering a 17.83% upside in the last session, cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3390 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 17.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 42.62%, and -20.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.34%. Short interest in cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) saw shorts transact 1.27 million shares and set a 5.11 days time to cover.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.5 million.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. cbdMD Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

cbdMD Inc. insiders hold 32.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.42% of the shares at 22.79% float percentage. In total, 15.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.6 million shares (or 2.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Merlin Capital LLC with 1.25 million shares, or about 2.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.55 million.

We also have Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF holds roughly 1.16 million shares. This is just over 1.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.87 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.