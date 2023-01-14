NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 64.54% Year-To-Date

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply an increase of 3.36% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The NEXI share’s 52-week high remains $4.91, putting it -1127.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $11.77M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 243.51K shares over the past 3 months.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) trade information

After registering a 3.36% upside in the last session, NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4241 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 3.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.62%, and 28.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.54%. Short interest in NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) saw shorts transact 0.88 million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.15, implying an increase of 65.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.30 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEXI has been trading -400.0% off suggested target high and 25.0% from its likely low.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NexImmune Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) shares are -78.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.79% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.20% this quarter before jumping 39.10% for the next one.

NEXI Dividends

NexImmune Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NexImmune Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)’s Major holders

NexImmune Inc. insiders hold 33.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.51% of the shares at 51.65% float percentage. In total, 34.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.33 million shares (or 5.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artal Group S.A. with 1.2 million shares, or about 4.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.93 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.53 million shares. This is just over 2.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about 0.49 million.