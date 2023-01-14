Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 18.58% YTD Gain?

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.72, to imply a decrease of -0.38% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The MORF share’s 52-week high remains $47.66, putting it -50.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.23. The company has a valuation of $1.19B, with an average of 0.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 246.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside in the last session, Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.22 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.11%, and 15.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.58%. Short interest in Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) saw shorts transact 3.6 million shares and set a 10.45 days time to cover.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Morphic Holding Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) shares are 31.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.71% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.30% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 248.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $3.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.22 million.

MORF Dividends

Morphic Holding Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Morphic Holding Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s Major holders

Morphic Holding Inc. insiders hold 17.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.34% of the shares at 107.90% float percentage. In total, 89.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.74 million shares (or 14.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $124.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 3.95 million shares, or about 10.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $85.75 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.12 million shares. This is just over 2.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 28.89 million.