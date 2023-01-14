monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $115.95, to imply an increase of 4.81% or $5.32 in intraday trading. The MNDY share’s 52-week high remains $243.30, putting it -109.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $73.58. The company has a valuation of $5.21B, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 585.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MNDY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

After registering a 4.81% upside in the last session, monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 116.28 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 4.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.37%, and -5.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.96%. Short interest in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) saw shorts transact 2.81 million shares and set a 4.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $148.06, implying an increase of 21.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $115.00 and $230.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNDY has been trading -98.36% off suggested target high and 0.82% from its likely low.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing monday.com Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) shares are 25.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.06% against 7.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -107.70% this quarter before falling -119.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $130.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $138.55 million.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. monday.com Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

monday.com Ltd. insiders hold 32.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.99% of the shares at 94.39% float percentage. In total, 63.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.88 million shares (or 30.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.09 million shares, or about 4.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $215.78 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.54 million shares. This is just over 3.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $158.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about 38.43 million.