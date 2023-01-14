Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX): Is This The Time To Buy?

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.09, to imply an increase of 1.15% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The MRTX share’s 52-week high remains $124.82, putting it -189.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.96. The company has a valuation of $2.60B, with an average of 1.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MRTX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$3.49.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) trade information

After registering a 1.15% upside in the last session, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.37 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.90%, and 2.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.90%. Short interest in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) saw shorts transact 7.91 million shares and set a 10.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.31, implying an increase of 39.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $52.00 and $115.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MRTX has been trading -166.88% off suggested target high and -20.68% from its likely low.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mirati Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) shares are -28.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.43% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -125.20% this quarter before jumping 0.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -87.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.74 million.

MRTX Dividends

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s Major holders

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 114.52% of the shares at 115.76% float percentage. In total, 114.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.55 million shares (or 10.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $372.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.55 million shares, or about 8.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $305.31 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 1.72 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about 98.81 million.