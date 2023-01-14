MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Stock Dropped -63.34% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.27, to imply an increase of 18.14% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The YGMZ share’s 52-week high remains $6.50, putting it -411.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $27.47M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 532.49K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 18.14% upside in the last session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2700 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 18.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.12%, and -63.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 50.92%. Short interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw shorts transact 53330.0 shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on December 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited insiders hold 67.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.29% of the shares at 0.88% float percentage. In total, 0.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 47500.0 shares (or 0.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86925.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 11041.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $20205.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2711.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4961.0