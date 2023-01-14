Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) Gain Of 42.86 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply an increase of 1.57% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MIGI share’s 52-week high remains $6.22, putting it -1455.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $31.90M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 334.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MIGI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

After registering a 1.57% upside in the last session, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4120 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.56%, and 42.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 73.91%. Short interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) saw shorts transact 0.52 million shares and set a 1.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 80.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MIGI has been trading -400.0% off suggested target high and -400.0% from its likely low.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) shares are -60.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.75% against 12.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -125.00% this quarter before jumping 143.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.95 million and $19.66 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 27.90% before dropping -7.90% in the following quarter.

MIGI Dividends

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s Major holders

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. insiders hold 19.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.87% of the shares at 9.81% float percentage. In total, 7.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Regal Partners Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 6.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Segantii Capital Management Ltd with 1.19 million shares, or about 1.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.3 million.

We also have Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF holds roughly 0.12 million shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 81844.0, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 35315.0.