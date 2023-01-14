Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) Fridayâ€™s Performance: Up 56.01% From The Lows, Now What?

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $3.41, to imply a decrease of -5.54% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The LASE shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $5.50, putting it -61.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $25.37M, with an average of 2.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) trade information

After registering a -5.54% downside in the last session, Laser Photonics Corporation (LASE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.12 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -5.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.22%, and 84.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.16%. Short interest in Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 65.9% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LASE has been trading -193.26% off suggested target high and -193.26% from its likely low.

LASE Dividends

Laser Photonics Corporation has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Laser Photonics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE)â€™s Major holders

Laser Photonics Corporation insiders hold 58.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.