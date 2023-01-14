Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW)’s 22.09-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.05, to imply an increase of 9.49% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The JUPW share’s 52-week high remains $1.64, putting it -56.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $22.47M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 311.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

After registering a 9.49% upside in the last session, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0600 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 9.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.09%, and 7.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.45%. Short interest in Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 1.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.30, implying an increase of 68.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.30 and $3.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JUPW has been trading -214.29% off suggested target high and -214.29% from its likely low.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jupiter Wellness Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Jupiter Wellness Inc. insiders hold 42.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.61% of the shares at 25.53% float percentage. In total, 14.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Glenview Trust Co. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.04 million shares (or 9.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.4 million shares, or about 1.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.33 million shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 59271.0, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 42959.0.