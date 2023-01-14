It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) At $0.27.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.27, to imply a decrease of -4.72% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The DRMA share’s 52-week high remains $2.45, putting it -807.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $3.05M, with an average of 5.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRMA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) trade information

After registering a -4.72% downside in the last session, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3400 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -4.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.62%, and 46.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.35%. Short interest in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) saw shorts transact 78970.0 shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 95.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRMA has been trading -3974.07% off suggested target high and -270.37% from its likely low.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dermata Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) shares are -63.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 66.26% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 74.40% this quarter before jumping 11.50% for the next one.

DRMA Dividends

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA)’s Major holders

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 39.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.45% of the shares at 14.03% float percentage. In total, 8.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.64 million shares (or 6.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 79969.0 shares, or about 0.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $51987.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 15860.0 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10310.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10806.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 7024.0.