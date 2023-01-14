Is Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Expensive At $1.69? Check These Facts.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.69, to imply an increase of 0.60% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The PLG share’s 52-week high remains $2.84, putting it -68.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.20. The company has a valuation of $171.60M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 370.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) trade information

After registering a 0.60% upside in the last session, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8100 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.87%. Short interest in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) saw shorts transact 2.15 million shares and set a 7.76 days time to cover.

PLG Dividends

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has its next earnings report out between April 12 and April 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. insiders hold 25.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.81% of the shares at 22.48% float percentage. In total, 16.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.07 million shares (or 9.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Slate Path Capital, LP with 0.9 million shares, or about 0.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.19 million.

We also have Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds roughly 7.96 million shares. This is just over 8.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.83 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 3.74 million.