International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX: THM)’s 19.41-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.60, to imply an increase of 8.69% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The THM share’s 52-week high remains $1.23, putting it -105.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.38. The company has a valuation of $115.07M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 115.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give THM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) trade information

After registering a 8.69% upside in the last session, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5980 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 8.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.41%, and 31.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.64%. Short interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM) saw shorts transact 0.1 million shares and set a 1.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 70.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THM has been trading -233.33% off suggested target high and -233.33% from its likely low.

THM Dividends

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (AMEX:THM)’s Major holders

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.07% of the shares at 83.53% float percentage. In total, 83.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Paulson & Company, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 61.93 million shares (or 31.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprott Inc. with 26.79 million shares, or about 13.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $13.66 million.

We also have Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Sprott Gold Equity Fund holds roughly 8.12 million shares. This is just over 4.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.55 million, or 3.35% of the shares, all valued at about 4.09 million.