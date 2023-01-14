IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.33, to imply an increase of 3.01% or $0.74 in intraday trading. The IGMS share’s 52-week high remains $35.98, putting it -42.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.67. The company has a valuation of $1.10B, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 233.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IGMS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.43.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

After registering a 3.01% upside in the last session, IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.45 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.33%, and 25.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.91%. Short interest in IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw shorts transact 3.45 million shares and set a 17.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.27, implying an increase of 35.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $58.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IGMS has been trading -128.98% off suggested target high and 5.25% from its likely low.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IGM Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) shares are 36.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.23% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -8.30% this quarter before jumping 15.30% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $250k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $280k.

IGMS Dividends

IGM Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IGM Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

IGM Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 38.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.98% of the shares at 102.61% float percentage. In total, 62.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.33 million shares (or 11.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 3.16 million shares, or about 10.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $56.9 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.06 million shares. This is just over 3.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 9.12 million.