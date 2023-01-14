How Much Is ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The OBSV share’s 52-week high remains $2.14, putting it -1088.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $18.51M, with an average of 0.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for ObsEva SA (OBSV), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OBSV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

After registering a 1.27% upside in the last session, ObsEva SA (OBSV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1860 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.33%, and 19.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.28%. Short interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw shorts transact 1.27 million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 82.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OBSV has been trading -455.56% off suggested target high and -455.56% from its likely low.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ObsEva SA share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ObsEva SA (OBSV) shares are -88.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.23% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -900.00% this quarter before jumping 76.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -63.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.5 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.1 million and $5k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

OBSV Dividends

ObsEva SA has its next earnings report out on March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ObsEva SA has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

ObsEva SA insiders hold 3.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.06% of the shares at 18.76% float percentage. In total, 18.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sofinnova Investments, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.75 million shares (or 4.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.59 million shares, or about 4.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.38 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ObsEva SA (OBSV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 0.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41642.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 20473.0.