How Much Is Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.84, to imply a decrease of -0.41% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NTCO share’s 52-week high remains $12.34, putting it -154.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.61. The company has a valuation of $3.26B, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 733.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NTCO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

After registering a -0.41% downside in the last session, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.99 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -0.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.98%, and 18.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.78%. Short interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw shorts transact 1.59 million shares and set a 2.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.88, implying an increase of 29.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $11.53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTCO has been trading -138.22% off suggested target high and 7.02% from its likely low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Natura &Co Holding S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) shares are -17.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -216.13% against -3.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -137.50% this quarter before falling -11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.01 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.49 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.82 billion and $2.08 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.50% before jumping 19.70% in the following quarter.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Natura &Co Holding S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.41% of the shares at 7.41% float percentage. In total, 7.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 31.18 million shares (or 4.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. with 12.12 million shares, or about 1.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $63.14 million.

We also have U.S. Global Investors-Global Luxury Goods Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, U.S. Global Investors-Global Luxury Goods Fund holds roughly 60000.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 49497.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 0.3 million.