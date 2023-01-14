Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) Is Up 41.57% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.35, to imply an increase of 27.03% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The GRTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.47, putting it -47.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $63.57M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 126.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.5.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

After registering a 27.03% upside in the last session, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4100 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 27.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.57%, and 36.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.72%. Short interest in Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw shorts transact 0.52 million shares and set a 7.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.25, implying an increase of 79.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRTX has been trading -665.96% off suggested target high and 14.89% from its likely low.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Galera Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) shares are 95.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.77% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.90% this quarter before jumping 35.90% for the next one.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Galera Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders

Galera Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 5.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.05% of the shares at 45.57% float percentage. In total, 43.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sofinnova Investments, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.08 million shares (or 11.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Novo Holdings A/S with 2.46 million shares, or about 9.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.2 million.

We also have Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 1.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about 0.39 million.