Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Has Decreased By -94.87 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.29, to imply an increase of 4.01% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The FRGT share’s 52-week high remains $7.77, putting it -2579.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $2.95M, with an average of 2.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRGT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) trade information

After registering a 4.01% upside in the last session, Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3200 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.97%, and 10.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.60%. Short interest in Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) saw shorts transact 5890.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.25, implying an increase of 87.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.25 and $2.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRGT has been trading -675.86% off suggested target high and -675.86% from its likely low.

FRGT Dividends

Freight Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Freight Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT)’s Major holders

Freight Technologies Inc. insiders hold 10.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.65% of the shares at 7.46% float percentage. In total, 6.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 35675.0 shares (or 0.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57436.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 13715.0 shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $22081.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 7601.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12237.0