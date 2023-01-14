For Risk-Tolerant Investors, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Is Worth A Shot

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.45, to imply an increase of 2.08% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ACIU share’s 52-week high remains $4.93, putting it -101.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $201.90M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 160.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AC Immune SA (ACIU), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACIU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

After registering a 2.08% upside in the last session, AC Immune SA (ACIU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.53 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 2.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.43%, and 11.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.10%. Short interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 5.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.26, implying an increase of 76.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.53 and $15.24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACIU has been trading -522.04% off suggested target high and -166.53% from its likely low.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AC Immune SA share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares are -27.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.09% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.20% this quarter before jumping 6.90% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $230k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.39 million.

ACIU Dividends

AC Immune SA has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AC Immune SA has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

AC Immune SA insiders hold 47.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.04% of the shares at 34.51% float percentage. In total, 18.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.43 million shares (or 8.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 1.97 million shares, or about 2.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.11 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.33 million shares. This is just over 0.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 56869.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.