FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) Friday – The Stock Is Down -1387.35% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.66, to imply a decrease of -14.87% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The FAZE share’s 52-week high remains $24.69, putting it -1387.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $124.60M, with an average of 56150.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 142.39K shares over the past 3 months.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

After registering a -14.87% downside in the last session, FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4800 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -14.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.35%, and -20.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.27%. Short interest in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) saw shorts transact 1.3 million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. FaZe Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

FaZe Holdings Inc. insiders hold 47.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.65% of the shares at 64.46% float percentage. In total, 33.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Centiva Capital, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 1.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Meteora Capital, LLC with 0.86 million shares, or about 1.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.61 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Special Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 0.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 2.11 million.