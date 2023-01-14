Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Has Fallen -902.33% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.86, to imply a decrease of -15.69% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The DUO share’s 52-week high remains $8.62, putting it -902.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $7.04M, with an average of 97860.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 886.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DUO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

After registering a -15.69% downside in the last session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -15.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.19%, and 6.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.82%. Short interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw shorts transact 20000.0 shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $191.32, implying an increase of 99.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $191.32 and $191.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DUO has been trading -22146.51% off suggested target high and -22146.51% from its likely low.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -56.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $26.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.91 million.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 17 and November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. insiders hold 17.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.71% of the shares at 0.86% float percentage. In total, 0.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26366.0 shares (or 0.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51569.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 666.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1302.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2821.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5517.0