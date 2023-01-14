Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Is Worth Considering At $2.52

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.52, to imply an increase of 1.61% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The EDSA share’s 52-week high remains $5.98, putting it -137.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $45.13M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 400.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EDSA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

After registering a 1.61% upside in the last session, Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.81 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 1.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.79%, and 175.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.67%. Short interest in Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 80.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDSA has been trading -534.92% off suggested target high and -296.83% from its likely low.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Edesa Biotech Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) shares are 53.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.67% against 4.60%.

EDSA Dividends

Edesa Biotech Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Edesa Biotech Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

Edesa Biotech Inc. insiders hold 21.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.51% of the shares at 28.80% float percentage. In total, 22.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 6.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41312.0, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 66512.0.