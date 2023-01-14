Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.68, to imply an increase of 29.12% or $0.83 in intraday trading. The DRCT share’s 52-week high remains $5.49, putting it -49.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $53.73M, with an average of 40770.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 62.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRCT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) trade information

After registering a 29.12% upside in the last session, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.68 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 29.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.33%, and 29.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.75%. Short interest in Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) saw shorts transact 37620.0 shares and set a 1.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.50, implying an increase of 50.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRCT has been trading -171.74% off suggested target high and -63.04% from its likely low.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Direct Digital Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) shares are 145.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -98.05% against 15.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 86.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $18.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.97 million.

DRCT Dividends

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Direct Digital Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s Major holders

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.26% of the shares at 11.26% float percentage. In total, 11.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28276.0 shares (or 0.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36193.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13862.0 shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $17743.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 28276.0 shares. This is just over 0.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36193.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12589.0, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 16113.0.