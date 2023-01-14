Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY): How Can A Stock Be Up 20.33% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply an increase of 3.70% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The DGLY share’s 52-week high remains $1.22, putting it -335.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $13.47M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 333.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DGLY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) trade information

After registering a 3.70% upside in the last session, Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2967 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 3.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.15%, and -6.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.33%. Short interest in Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw shorts transact 2.54 million shares and set a 5.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.75, implying an increase of 89.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DGLY has been trading -971.43% off suggested target high and -792.86% from its likely low.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -175.00% this quarter before falling -900.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 110.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.35 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 517.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

DGLY Dividends

Digital Ally Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digital Ally Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Major holders

Digital Ally Inc. insiders hold 7.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.06% of the shares at 9.80% float percentage. In total, 9.06% institutions holds shares in the company.