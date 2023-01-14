DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Has Recovered 40.57% So Far, But Another -83.33% Loss Is Possible.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.94, to imply an increase of 9.80% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The DRIO share’s 52-week high remains $10.89, putting it -83.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.53. The company has a valuation of $141.61M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 141.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.76.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) trade information

After registering a 9.80% upside in the last session, DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.25 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 9.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.14%, and 45.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.79%. Short interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) saw shorts transact 1.62 million shares and set a 9.38 days time to cover.

DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DarioHealth Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) shares are -3.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.68% against 0.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.60% this quarter before jumping 34.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $6.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.15 million.

DRIO Dividends

DarioHealth Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DarioHealth Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s Major holders

DarioHealth Corp. insiders hold 25.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.86% of the shares at 52.06% float percentage. In total, 38.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.73 million shares (or 7.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd with 1.55 million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $9.54 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 0.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 87444.0, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 0.54 million.