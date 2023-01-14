Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) Stocks Rise 22.40% YTD; What Next For It?

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.35. The CYXT share’s 52-week high remains $15.42, putting it -556.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.53. The company has a valuation of $413.58M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 576.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 2.45 this Friday, 01/13/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.29%, and 17.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.40%. Short interest in Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) saw shorts transact 3.38 million shares and set a 6.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 60.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYXT has been trading -282.98% off suggested target high and 14.89% from its likely low.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cyxtera Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) shares are -80.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.76% against 13.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $191.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $192.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $178.4 million and $182.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.10% before jumping 5.70% in the following quarter.

CYXT Dividends

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)’s Major holders

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. insiders hold 25.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.68% of the shares at 83.30% float percentage. In total, 61.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BC Partners Advisors L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 47.68 million shares (or 26.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $112.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 21.79 million shares, or about 12.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $51.21 million.

We also have Fidelity Value Fund and Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Value Fund holds roughly 3.42 million shares. This is just over 1.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.96 million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about 4.6 million.