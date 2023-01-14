Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.12. The CONN share’s 52-week high remains $25.79, putting it -154.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.69. The company has a valuation of $235.80M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 432.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Conn’s Inc. (CONN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CONN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 10.48 this Friday, 01/13/23. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.20%, and 49.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.09%. Short interest in Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) saw shorts transact 2.74 million shares and set a 8.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.50, implying a decrease of -6.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CONN has been trading -28.46% off suggested target high and 40.71% from its likely low.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Conn’s Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Conn’s Inc. (CONN) shares are 8.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -134.77% against 6.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -161.70% this quarter before falling -166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $326.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $359.38 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -140.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.00% annually.

CONN Dividends

Conn’s Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Conn’s Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s Major holders

Conn’s Inc. insiders hold 24.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.75% of the shares at 106.17% float percentage. In total, 79.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stephens Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.23 million shares (or 17.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.42 million shares, or about 14.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $27.43 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco S&P Small Cap Value With Momentum ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Conn’s Inc. (CONN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco S&P Small Cap Value With Momentum ETF holds roughly 1.23 million shares. This is just over 5.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.94 million, or 3.95% of the shares, all valued at about 6.69 million.