CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 8.82% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CNEY share’s 52-week high remains $2.91, putting it -185.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $23.55M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 683.15K shares over the past 3 months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

After registering a 8.82% upside in the last session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0300 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 8.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.69%, and 50.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.47%. Short interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw shorts transact 10050.0 shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CN Energy Group. Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

CN Energy Group. Inc. insiders hold 46.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.04% of the shares at 0.08% float percentage. In total, 0.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8671.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19395.0.