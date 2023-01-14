Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2023, The Stock Is Up 19.35% Year-To-Date

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.70, to imply a decrease of -1.33% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The CNTA share’s 52-week high remains $11.19, putting it -202.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.88. The company has a valuation of $335.33M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 106.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

After registering a -1.33% downside in the last session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.98 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.78%, and -1.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.35%. Short interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) saw shorts transact 1.77 million shares and set a 22.34 days time to cover.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 26.50% this quarter before jumping 20.00% for the next one.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc insiders hold 3.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.39% of the shares at 81.01% float percentage. In total, 78.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.96 million shares (or 21.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Index Venture Life Associates VI Ltd with 9.96 million shares, or about 10.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $36.86 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.23 million shares. This is just over 1.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 3.75 million.