C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Stock Jumping 6.22% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.54, to imply a decrease of -5.32% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The CCCC share’s 52-week high remains $30.56, putting it -257.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.84. The company has a valuation of $405.05M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 454.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CCCC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.67.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

After registering a -5.32% downside in the last session, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.41 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -5.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.08%, and 6.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.75%. Short interest in C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw shorts transact 4.94 million shares and set a 8.38 days time to cover.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing C4 Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) shares are -14.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -42.86% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -31.40% this quarter before falling -129.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $9.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.5 million.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. C4 Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

C4 Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 11.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.24% of the shares at 93.82% float percentage. In total, 83.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.84 million shares (or 11.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 5.67 million shares, or about 11.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $42.73 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 1.89 million shares. This is just over 3.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.77 million, or 3.62% of the shares, all valued at about 13.34 million.