BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) Is One Stock You Should Watch

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.18, to imply a decrease of -2.56% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The BPT share’s 52-week high remains $26.08, putting it -114.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.85. The company has a valuation of $261.87M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 365.35K shares over the past 3 months.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) trade information

After registering a -2.56% downside in the last session, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.91 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -2.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.79%, and 4.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.28%. Short interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) saw shorts transact 1.89 million shares and set a 3.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying a decrease of -1.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BPT has been trading 1.48% off suggested target high and 1.48% from its likely low.

BPT Dividends

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 3.78, with the share yield ticking at 31.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s Major holders

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.32% of the shares at 5.32% float percentage. In total, 5.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Creative Planning. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 1.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Voloridge Investment Management, LLC with 0.17 million shares, or about 0.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.57 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF holds roughly 54239.0 shares. This is just over 0.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3008.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 61573.0.