Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Stock?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.40, to imply an increase of 24.82% or $5.05 in intraday trading. The ATAT share’s 52-week high remains $22.37, putting it 11.93% up since that peak but still an impressive 56.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.02. The company has a valuation of $3.31B, with an average of 0.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 635.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATAT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) trade information

After registering a 24.82% upside in the last session, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.50 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 24.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.34%, and 45.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.95%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.70, implying an increase of 11.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATAT has been trading -37.8% off suggested target high and 1.57% from its likely low.

ATAT Dividends

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.