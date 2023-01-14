Boom Or Bust: What Are Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRBU) Future Prospects?

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.22, to imply a decrease of -3.22% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The CRBU share’s 52-week high remains $13.19, putting it -82.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.89. The company has a valuation of $446.20M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 574.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRBU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.48.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

After registering a -3.22% downside in the last session, Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.56 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -3.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.94%, and -11.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.97%. Short interest in Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) saw shorts transact 3.97 million shares and set a 4.75 days time to cover.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Caribou Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) shares are 0.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.85% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.30% this quarter before falling -61.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.98 million and $2.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.00% before jumping 65.30% in the following quarter.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Caribou Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Caribou Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 10.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.51% of the shares at 70.07% float percentage. In total, 62.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by PFM Health Sciences, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 9.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.05 million shares, or about 6.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $21.99 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1.42 million shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 7.56 million.