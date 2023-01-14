Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.70, to imply an increase of 4.08% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The BLDE share’s 52-week high remains $9.90, putting it -167.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.02. The company has a valuation of $254.26M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 448.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) trade information

After registering a 4.08% upside in the last session, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.88 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 4.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.87%, and -19.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.35%. Short interest in Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) saw shorts transact 3.5 million shares and set a 8.38 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -46.20% this quarter before falling -69.20% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $35.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.53 million.

BLDE Dividends

Blade Air Mobility Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blade Air Mobility Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s Major holders

Blade Air Mobility Inc. insiders hold 14.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.80% of the shares at 85.63% float percentage. In total, 72.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HG Vora Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.88 million shares (or 11.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 7.34 million shares, or about 10.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $29.58 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 5.56 million shares. This is just over 7.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 7.16 million.