Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Could See A -75.0% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.64, to imply an increase of 11.86% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The BDTX share’s 52-week high remains $4.62, putting it -75.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $94.20M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 210.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

After registering a 11.86% upside in the last session, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.80 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 11.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.16%, and 70.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.67%. Short interest in Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw shorts transact 2.23 million shares and set a 17.14 days time to cover.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) shares are -15.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.94% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.00% this quarter before jumping 8.50% for the next one.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 3.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.50% of the shares at 62.87% float percentage. In total, 60.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bellevue Group AG. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.72 million shares (or 12.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 3.45 million shares, or about 9.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.49 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.38 million shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about 0.61 million.