Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE): Can A Stock Be Down -7.19% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.00, to imply a decrease of -6.54% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The AZRE share’s 52-week high remains $21.53, putting it -438.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $233.88M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 353.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AZRE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

After registering a -6.54% downside in the last session, Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.98 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -6.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.50%, and -15.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.19%. Short interest in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) saw shorts transact 1.76 million shares and set a 4.53 days time to cover.

The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AZRE has been trading 0.0% off suggested target high and 0.0% from its likely low.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $69.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $58.4 million and $56.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.30% before jumping 38.90% in the following quarter.

AZRE Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited has its next earnings report out between January 16 and January 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Azure Power Global Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

Azure Power Global Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.92% of the shares at 93.92% float percentage. In total, 93.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 34.26 million shares (or 70.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $137.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is OMERS Administration Corporation with 13.76 million shares, or about 28.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $55.04 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.28 million shares. This is just over 4.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about 2.44 million.