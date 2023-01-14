Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) On Friday – Up 84.74% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.88, to imply a decrease of -3.78% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The AVDL share’s 52-week high remains $10.02, putting it -45.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $432.48M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 611.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

After registering a -3.78% downside in the last session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.72 this Friday, 01/13/23, dropping -3.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.44%, and -16.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.91%. Short interest in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw shorts transact 4.08 million shares and set a 5.63 days time to cover.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares are 45.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -52.27% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.20% this quarter before jumping 39.50% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -53.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has its next earnings report out on August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc insiders hold 7.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.11% of the shares at 61.44% float percentage. In total, 57.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.74 million shares (or 9.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gendell, Jeffrey L. with 4.26 million shares, or about 7.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.39 million.

We also have Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 0.34 million shares. This is just over 0.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 0.3 million.