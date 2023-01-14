AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) Have Dipped -14.88% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.38, to imply an increase of 14.35% or $3.31 in intraday trading. The ANAB share’s 52-week high remains $35.22, putting it -33.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.20. The company has a valuation of $975.27M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 233.31K shares over the past 3 months.

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) trade information

After registering a 14.35% upside in the last session, AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.63 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 14.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.56%, and -9.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.88%. Short interest in AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) saw shorts transact 5.49 million shares and set a 26.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.17, implying an increase of 20.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANAB has been trading -66.79% off suggested target high and -6.14% from its likely low.

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AnaptysBio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) shares are 29.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -97.57% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -216.70% this quarter before jumping 11.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -70.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $10.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.31 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.89 million and $1.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -50.50% before jumping 425.20% in the following quarter.

ANAB Dividends

AnaptysBio Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 06 and March 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AnaptysBio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s Major holders

AnaptysBio Inc. insiders hold 0.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 121.87% of the shares at 122.29% float percentage. In total, 121.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by EcoR1 Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.52 million shares (or 26.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $152.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tang Capital Management, LLC with 2.63 million shares, or about 9.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $53.36 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.15 million shares. This is just over 4.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 million, or 3.82% of the shares, all valued at about 22.62 million.