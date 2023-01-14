Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Has Gained 22.40% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.70, to imply an increase of 0.97% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The USAS share’s 52-week high remains $1.31, putting it -87.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $133.19M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 360.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

After registering a 0.97% upside in the last session, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7100 this Friday, 01/13/23, jumping 0.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.82%, and 14.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.40%. Short interest in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) saw shorts transact 4.33 million shares and set a 9.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.10, implying an increase of 36.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.67 and $1.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, USAS has been trading -150.0% off suggested target high and 4.29% from its likely low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Americas Gold and Silver Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares are 29.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.92% against 6.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 113.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $21.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.34 million.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation insiders hold 4.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.41% of the shares at 31.82% float percentage. In total, 30.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.71 million shares (or 4.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lynwood Capital Management Inc. with 7.94 million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.26 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 8.22 million shares. This is just over 4.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.08 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 3.5 million.